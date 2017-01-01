New York Mets Salas returns, Montero impresses in Mets' bullp...

Yahoo Sports

Salas returns, Montero impresses in Mets' bullpen (The Associated Press)

by: BILL WHITEHEAD (Associated Press) Yahoo Sports 50m

... 19 and didn't allow a walk over 17 1/3 innings in 17 relief appearances. The Mets brought him back, signing him to a one-year, $3 million deal last month. Wit ...

Tweets