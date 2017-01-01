New York Mets The trouble with Travis d’Arnaud’s throwing tec...

Newsday
Image

The trouble with Travis d’Arnaud’s throwing technique | Newsday

by: Marc Carig  marc.carig@newsday.com Newsday 51m

... and I’m going to get it.” The Mets have a lot riding on the 28-year-old d’Arnaud picking up the pieces from a n ...

Tweets