New York Mets Surprisingly not sure I want to go to Mets Open...

The Mets Police
600x300_openingday_niese_v3

Surprisingly not sure I want to go to Mets Opening Day

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 12m

... shipped off to Washington. I am not really attached to any of the 25 likely Mets right now. I’m not trying to convince anyone else not to go, I’m just strugg ...

Tweets