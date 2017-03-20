New York Mets Tim Tebow to be assigned to the Mets’ low-A tea...

Hardball Talk
Tebow-e1489181534103

Tim Tebow to be assigned to the Mets’ low-A team, the Columbia Fireflies

by: Craig Calcaterra NBC Sports: Hardball Talk 12m

... Now he lives in Florida, and he has a retirement job: usher for the New York Mets: “This is a great spot behind home plate, and the people are the best thing ...

Tweets