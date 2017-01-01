- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Tim Tebow to be assigned to Columbia Fireflies, Mets’ low-A affiliate | Newsday
by: Marc Carig marc.carig@newsday.com — Newsday 8m
... al league, he was sent to the Arizona Fall League, even though Alderson said Mets knew he’d be “somewhat overmatched, especially early on.” It’s also why Alde ...
Tweets
-
BREAKING: Tim Tebow to join Columbia Fireflies in April, the Mets’ low Class-A affiliate https://t.co/SVOjyWaTuONewspaper / Magazine
-
Tim Tebow will be assigned to the Low A @ColaFireflies to start the 2017 South Atlantic League season. #Mets #LGM #LetsGlowBlogger / Podcaster
-
Tebow grounded out to short. 3 and out for the Mets in the second.TV / Radio Network
-
SighTim Tebow is coming to Columbia. Read: https://t.co/4A92bKFucV #LetsGlow https://t.co/y8dyabdEb1Blogger / Podcaster
-
Tebow grounds out to short, btw, to end the Mets’ second inning.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @EliteSportsNY: #ESNY Player's Tourney, Mr. New York, Derek Jeter Region: 1. Noah Syndergaard #Mets 4. Masahiro Tanaka #Yankees https://t.co/qdv5LLFF9mBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets