New York Mets Tim Tebow will begin his pro career with Mets' ...

CBS Sports
Tebow

Tim Tebow will begin his pro career with Mets' low-A affiliate, Columbia Fireflies - CBSSports.com

by: Sports Network CBS Sports 41m

... l season: with the Columbia Fireflies of the South Atlantic League -- or the Mets’ low-A affiliate, who appears hyped for the attention certain to come with T ...

Tweets