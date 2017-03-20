New York Mets Mets to assign Tim Tebow to Class A Columbia Fi...

Rising Apple
9941970-mlb-spring-training-new-york-mets-at-houston-astros

Mets to assign Tim Tebow to Class A Columbia Fireflies

by: JT. Teran Fansided: Rising Apple 2h

... n for Tebow according to the organization because of its full length season. Mets general manager Sandy Alderson spoke to Newsday at length about Tebow, and t ...

Tweets