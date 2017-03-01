New York Mets World Baseball Classic semifinals preview: Can ...

Fox Sports
World-baseball-classic-team-usa.vresize.1200.630.high.0

World Baseball Classic semifinals preview: Can Team USA bring home the title?

by: Jay Jaffe/Sports Illustrated Fox Sports 54m

... at well is first baseman T.J. Rivera (.150/.182/.350); he could sit, as both Mets backup catcher Rene Rivera and Twins DH Kennys Vargas have started at the po ...

Tweets