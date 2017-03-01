New York Mets Alderson: Tebow Assigned To Low-A Columbia Fire...

Mets Merized
Tim-tebow-1

Alderson: Tebow Assigned To Low-A Columbia Fireflies

by: Logan Barer Mets Merized Online 42m

... lays, again demonstrating the athleticism that everybody’s seen he has.” The Mets have said many times this spring that Tebow was done appearing in Major Leag ...

Tweets