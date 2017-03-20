New York Mets World Baseball Classic semifinals preview: Who ...

Sports Illustrated
World-baseball-classic-team-usa

World Baseball Classic semifinals preview: Who will win? | SI.com

by: Jay Jaffe Sports Illustrated 1h

... at well is first baseman T.J. Rivera (.150/.182/.350); he could sit, as both Mets backup catcher Rene Rivera and Twins DH Kennys Vargas have started at the po ...

Tweets