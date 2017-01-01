New York Mets Tim Tebow heading to Mets' Class A team: Columb...

Yahoo Sports

Tim Tebow heading to Mets' Class A team: Columbia Fireflies (The Associated Press)

by: (AP) Yahoo Sports 9m

... the move Monday. The 29-year-old Tebow has been in spring training with the Mets and is hitting .235 with four hits in 17 at-bats. He'll break camp the first ...

Tweets