New York Mets @Metspolice vs @mediagoon: Going to Opening Day...

The Media Goon
Iqzbxr-5yxj62imhhdadflwmwtxjki7ozxkoiu2dzfyf-gvchufihfgrljsdodwdnxsbbs7oc6qxfufjwf2nhpcsuxud5rog-5my4gssztw253vnskb9cxmr4tfuv_7ip_yksefeo4yzi-rx10vmy6dpexwyxgfsssqhkdt-9qh5zlbz=w1200-h630-p-k-no-nu

@Metspolice vs @mediagoon: Going to Opening Day: For and Again

by: noreply@blogger.com (MediaGoon) The Media Goon 7m

... shipped off to Washington. I am not really attached to any of the 25 likely Mets right now. Mets did this to troll you. They knew it would put a dagger in yo ...

Tweets