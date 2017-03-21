New York Mets Mets right-hander Seth Lugo to start World Base...

Rising Apple
9951953-baseball-world-baseball-classic-usa-at-puerto-rico

Mets right-hander Seth Lugo to start World Baseball Classic Championship game for Puerto Rico

by: JT. Teran Fansided: Rising Apple 32m

... ee hours of the morning, from Puerto Rico’s manager Edwin Rodriguez was that Mets starter Seth Lugo would get the ball in the Championship game. Lugo has been ...

Tweets