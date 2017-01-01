New York Mets Josh Smoker looks to build on promising rookie ...

Amazin' Avenue
609355288.0

Josh Smoker looks to build on promising rookie campaign

by: Matt Varvaro SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 2h

... ngs, the southpaw had a 3.12 ERA with 11.00 K/9, 3.5 BB/9, and 0.2 HR/9. The Mets promoted him to Triple-A in 2016, and while his ERA jumped to 4.11, his peri ...

Tweets