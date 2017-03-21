New York Mets Not-Famous Mets Minor Leaguer Parks in Jacob de...

The Big Lead
Usatsi_9953245_153192880_lowres

Not-Famous Mets Minor Leaguer Parks in Jacob deGrom's Spot, Pays Dearly

by: Kyle Koster The Big Lead 20m

... l — Kevin Kaczmarski (@KevinKaz4) March 20, 2017 Jacob deGrom, MLB, New York Mets, MLB shares share tweet sms send email ...

Tweets