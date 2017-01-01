New York Mets Yankees, Mets spring training: Jay Bruce hurt a...

Metro News

Yankees, Mets spring training: Jay Bruce hurt and are the Yankees this good?

by: Robert Criscola Metro News 2m

... er.”   Bruce hurts hip Jay Bruce, seen as the emergency first baseman on the Mets’ roster, had to be scratched from Sunday’s game against the Marlins due to t ...

Tweets