- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Reese Kaplan -- Should the Dark Knight Be Traded?
by: Reese Kaplan — Mack's Mets 44m
... Nimmo’s ability to play CF at a major league level, but considering that the Mets have endured Curtis Granderson in that role, how much worse could he be? So ...
Tweets
-
Opening Day lineup?Beat Writer / Columnist
-
New Post: Rowen, Taijeron, Cecchini, Reynolds, Goeddel Cut From Camp https://t.co/eyrCLxHbUc #MetsBlogger / Podcaster
-
Sewald's fight to the finish is an unexpected developing story this spring. He deserves a shot. #MetsThe early cut of Ben Rowen in particular makes it seem awfully likely that Paul Sewald will make the Mets' OD bullpen. He's been dynamite.TV / Radio Personality
-
Wheeler pitches today. I suppose let's see how that shakes out. Last outing apparently was very positive, but he ha…@AdamRubinESPN Wheeler stays in Port St. Lucie?Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Goodbye, Gleyber ? -- for now https://t.co/qe3Z2dDuuL via @newsdayBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Hit the road and join us on our trip to Seattle July 27-31! Amazin’ getaway packages available now!… https://t.co/hyYZ3sPI1KOfficial Team Account
- More Mets Tweets