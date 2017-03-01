New York Mets Reese Kaplan -- Should the Dark Knight Be Traded?

Mack's Mets
Q4u1f9xd6j72yzto6cfj4gs7mmmmz2lqu-f9ve3igqzwr_miqnuuyjjeiegswenb0bgha6k72b1-5ng7p9qtnpis5lewrofngzwewlfrpuiylb2t_gwxd27e=w1200-h630-p-k-no-nu

Reese Kaplan -- Should the Dark Knight Be Traded?

by: Reese Kaplan Mack's Mets 44m

... Nimmo’s ability to play CF at a major league level, but considering that the Mets have endured Curtis Granderson in that role, how much worse could he be? So ...

Tweets