- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Lugo Deserves A Bullpen Spot While Familia Is Out
by: Logan Barer — Mets Merized Online 1h
... then‘s instruction, his career 3.64 ERA in almost 400 innings alarms me. The Mets should consider keeping Seth Lugo in the Major League bullpen until Familia ...
Tweets
-
Tune in as we take on Miami today at 1:10 p.m. from First Data Field. ? ➡️ @Smatz88 ? ➡️ @SNYtv ? ➡️ @WOR710 ? ➡️… https://t.co/oUZtaqCmbMOfficial Team Account
-
RT @cdgoldstein: I previewed the Orioles today. This is a table of every pitcher they've drafted in the top five round since 2007:… https://t.co/Uqk87TLahuBlogger / Podcaster
-
Wow.Think of this as a love letter to my sister in law @katienotopoulos (my love letters are rude). https://t.co/7oZrRxsFzoBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @2_seamfastball: If Jay Bruce is a stathead does he know how bad he is according to WAR etc and basically sabre as a wholeBlogger / Podcaster
-
Mets announce how they are closing out spring training:Beat Writer / Columnist
-
It all comes down to this. WHO YA GOT TONIGHT?Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets