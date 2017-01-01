New York Mets Mets send five players to minor league camp in ...

Amazin' Avenue
589026996.0

Mets send five players to minor league camp in latest round of roster cuts

by: Aaron Yorke SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 13m

... UCLA product is closer to the 25-man roster since he’s had success with the Mets before. During his rookie season of 2015, Goeddel had a 2.43 ERA and 0.99 WH ...

Tweets