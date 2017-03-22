- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets' David Wright gives update on shoulder, answers to DHing in AL someday
by: Randy Miller | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com — NJ.com 20m
... ry last June that repaired a herniated disc in his neck. Wright, 34, was the Mets' designated hitter for two of their first four Grapefruit League games -- he ...
Tweets
-
This story about Jay Bruce & analytics is nice, but isn't best answer that decent hitters sometimes have bad months? https://t.co/tjCQTiNxspBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Asdrubal Cabrera should continue his solid play in 2017 https://t.co/o0PqfHCwG5Blogger / Podcaster
-
Mets moved Army game from West Point to Citi Field ...Beat Writer / Columnist
-
We are talking to Mets infielder TJ RiveraTV / Radio Personality
-
#Mets now say game vs West Point on March 31 has moved from West Point to Citi Field.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Misc
- More Mets Tweets