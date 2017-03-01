- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Why Mets' exhibition at West Point is being moved to Citi Field
by: Randy Miller | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com — NJ.com 2h
... the team can visit Wet Point for an exhibition game in the near future." The Mets have made eight previous visits to West Point for exhibition games, but none ...
Tweets
-
Tough start in this Long Island doubleheader. Matz has allowed 5 runs. Tonight, Stroman vs. Puerto Rico.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Somebody get Tebow over from the minor league side. Need a conversation-changer for Matz's rough outing. #MetsBeat Writer / Columnist
-
It's not Matz's day. 2 IP, 5 ER, 6 H, 1 BB.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Miami takes back the lead. 5-3 Miami | Bot- 2 Due up: @Smatz88 @lamelaza_7 Asdrúbal CabreraOfficial Team Account
-
#Mets bullpen gets moving.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
The time has come for the #Mets to begin fully shaping the team that they will bring north to start the season… https://t.co/iJE1HODhFeBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets