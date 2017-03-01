New York Mets WATCH: Mets' Curtis Granderson hits crazy-long ...

nj.com
22342566-standard

WATCH: Mets' Curtis Granderson hits crazy-long homer out of stadium and into woods

by: Randy Miller | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com NJ.com 46m

... woods. Estimated distance? It had to be a 475- to 500-foot blast. A veteran Mets PR official guessed that Granderson's hit was one of the longest he's seen a ...

Tweets