New York Mets Mets move exhibition game against Army to Citi ...

Yahoo Sports
201703171500540114868

Mets move exhibition game against Army to Citi Field (The Associated Press)

by: (AP) Yahoo Sports 31m

... witch of fields. The teams now will play a seven-inning game March 31 at the Mets' home field. First pitch is scheduled for 1:10 p.m. It will be ninth exhibit ...

Tweets