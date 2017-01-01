New York Mets Mets move exhibition game against Army to Citi ...

Fox Sports
Default_image.vresize.1200.630.high.0

Mets move exhibition game against Army to Citi Field

by: foxsports Fox Sports 26m

... witch of fields. The teams now will play a seven-inning game March 31 at the Mets’ home field. First pitch is scheduled for 1:10 p.m. It will be ninth exhibit ...

Tweets