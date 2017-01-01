New York Mets Former Phillies manager, player Dallas Green di...

Sporting News
Dallas-green-032217-usnews-getty-ftr_1fbjdry3ty2qh1apwmlxdwh1h6

Former Phillies manager, player Dallas Green dies at 82

by: us-editorial@performgroup.com (Ron Clements) Sporting News 30m

... ince getting fired by the Yankees. Green never had a winning season with the Mets and was let go late in the 1996 season, getting replaced by Bobby Valentine. ...

Tweets