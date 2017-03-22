New York Mets Dallas Green, Who Led the Phillies to Their Fir...

The New York Times
23green-obit-facebookjumbo

Dallas Green, Who Led the Phillies to Their First Title, Dies at 82

by: RICHARD SANDOMIR NY Times 45m

... Not you? Privacy Policy Steinbrenner did, replacing him with Bucky Dent. The Mets hired him in 1993 to replace Jeff Torborg as manager. But Green could not tu ...

Tweets