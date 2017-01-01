New York Mets Perpetua’s Wacky Bold Predictions 2017 | FanGra...

FanGraphs
Flat_rg_brown

Perpetua’s Wacky Bold Predictions 2017 | FanGraphs Fantasy Baseball

by: Andrew Perpetua FanGraphs 2h

... job, the team around him was too weak to help pad his stats. This year, the Mets offense should be much better, especially compared to 2014 and the first hal ...

Tweets