New York Mets Sweeny: Dallas Green Was A Passionate Manager W...

WFAN
Dallas-green1

Sweeny: Dallas Green Was A Passionate Manager Who Wasn’t Afraid To Scrap Alongside Players

by: Mets – CBS New York WFAN 2h

... er was restored, the Mets would go on to win the game 7-6 on a Rico Brogna walk-off home run. As I gat ...

Tweets