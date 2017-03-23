New York Mets Gsellman sharp, but Mets drop duel to Nats

MLB: Mets.com
Gsellman_1280_bftz4ako_vookogxu

Gsellman sharp, but Mets drop duel to Nats

by: Jamal Collier and Glenn Sattell MLB: Mets 25m

... Both right-handers, of the Nationals and of the Mets, were unaffected through the sloppy conditions Thursday that caused a 42-min ...

Tweets