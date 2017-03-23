New York Mets Mets reveal all the new delights at Citi Field

MLB: Mets.com
Citi_field_1280_9dnjdofx_4hzyt7cm

Mets reveal all the new delights at Citi Field

by: Mark Newman MLB: Mets 58m

... kitchen," barked chef Josh Capon as he introduced his new Bash Burger to the Mets' fandom, "we're going back to the Series and we're gonna win the whole thing ...

Tweets