New York Mets Terry Collins is still undecided about his 2017...

Metsblog
Usatsi_9939913_iij5gt7o_mvujuu9i

Terry Collins is still undecided about his 2017 batting order

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 30m

... both scheduled to pitch. However, the last time this situation occured, the Mets pushed Wheeler back a day so he could start instead of entering a game in re ...

Tweets