New York Mets Mets' Cabrera trolls umpire after getting tosse...

Fox Sports
Asdrubal_cabrera_mets.vresize.1200.630.high.0

Mets' Cabrera trolls umpire after getting tossed in spring training game

by: Brett Smiley Fox Sports 2h

...  ) or even ejections, like the that occurred on Thursday during the New York Mets-Washington Nationals game. The dispute began when Mets shortstop Asdrubal Ca ...

Tweets