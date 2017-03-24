New York Mets Lugo returns, has sights on rotation spot

MLB: Mets.com
Lugo1280_lv8gb1br_07qzat6d

Lugo returns, has sights on rotation spot

by: Anthony DiComo MLB: Mets 1m

... lassic experience doubled as a roster competition. While and battled for the Mets' fifth starter's job in Florida, Lugo did so from afar. Mets officials watch ...

Tweets