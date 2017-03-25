New York Mets Travis d’Arnaud can’t do one simple thing, and ...

New York Post
Travis_darnaud

Travis d’Arnaud can’t do one simple thing, and it’s killing Mets

by: Mike Puma New York Post 38m

... r of their stolen base attempts against Noah Syndergaard and d’Arnaud in the Mets’ 2-0 exhibition loss at First Data Field. D’Arnaud is 0-for-12 this spring i ...

Tweets