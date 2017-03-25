- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Why Travis d’Arnaud should never catch Noah Syndergaard
by: Ken Davidoff — New York Post 2h
... thing, and it's killing Mets 0:0 PORT ST. LUCIE — In his quest to throw out... We must not forget d’Arnau ...
Tweets
-
I will save you the trouble…@metspolice geez. Idk what the **** ur talking about lol stadium is fine. Whining about not having a go to player? Lol really. UnfollowBlogger / Podcaster
-
It's easy to forget, but when we talk about spring training games: https://t.co/szMSdH4FoIBlogger / Podcaster
-
It’s an OK ballpark, it lacks that extra special something. Wrigley has that extra something. Believe it or not Ar…@metspolice I'm shocked you don't think it is a good ballpark, what do you think it is missing? What is your favorite park?Blogger / Podcaster
-
i do not have any@metspolice Care to sell your tickets then? Assuming you have any?Blogger / Podcaster
-
Seth Lugo returns to compete for Mets' No. 5 spot. Where does he stand? https://t.co/Q0GGvzELME #NYMetsBlogger / Podcaster
-
#Mets took leap of faith sticking with d’Arnaud this winter. And now working without a net if plan backfires. https://t.co/8e2M2BtOrbBeat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets