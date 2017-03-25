New York Mets Mets outfielder Juan Lagares suffers left obliq...

Rising Apple
9915625-mlb-spring-training-new-york-mets-at-houston-astros

Mets outfielder Juan Lagares suffers left oblique injury

by: JT. Teran Fansided: Rising Apple 1h

... ks to his own injury. He could possibly be a viable fifth outfielder for the Mets Opening Day roster if Lagares is expected to miss a considerable amount of t ...

Tweets