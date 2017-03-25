- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets fans should give Travis d’Arnaud one last chance
by: Shawn Jindal — Fansided: Rising Apple 13m
... 4, d’Arnaud was demoted to the minors in June of 2014. When he returned, the Mets finally got a glimpse of the player they had traded for. From late June of 2 ...
Tweets
-
Here's a newspaper our president can get behind #legitBeat Writer / Columnist
-
.@DPLennon: #Mets’ Jacob deGrom primed for a change of fortune this season https://t.co/Sy5rOVkM4YBlogger / Podcaster
-
#IMWTPoll: Who is your all-time favorite Mets player?Blogger / Podcaster
-
Mets fans should give Travis d'Arnaud one last chance according to @sjmets >> https://t.co/QeBzz4396KBlogger / Podcaster
-
Jacob deGrom threw in a minor league game today and was on top of his game. ? #LGMOfficial Team Account
-
I should just leave @Noahsyndergaard off of all polls. He wins every time.Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets