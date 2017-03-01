New York Mets The Importance of Not Overreacting to Caught St...

Mets Merized
Travis-darnaud1-e1490484198964

The Importance of Not Overreacting to Caught Stealing Rate

by: Dilip Sridhar Mets Merized Online 2h

... who posted a 123 wRC+ in the second half of 2014 and a 130 wRC+ in 2015. The Mets are not in a position where they can afford to bench a bat the caliber of a ...

Tweets