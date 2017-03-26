- IN
Steven Matz Scratched From Next Start With “Elbow Tenderness”
by: Joe D — Mets Merized Online 59m
... An article by Joe D posted on 26/03/2017 • Mets GM Sandy Alderson spoke to reporters this morning and announced that left-ha ...
Tweets
Sandy Alderson said publicly and on the record that Seth Lugo and Zack Wheeler are the depth choices if there’s an issue with Steven Matz.Beat Writer / Columnist
If Steven Matz is concerned about this "little setback," he isn't showing it. Said he expects to jump back in soon. #Mets #LGM @goldieoniceBlogger / Podcaster
Matz asked if timing of elbow tenderness worrisome. “I’m not sure yet. I think I’ll be fine. I think I’ll be good to go,” he said. #metsBeat Writer / Columnist
Juan Lagares will get his oblique checked in the next day or two. Was told Conforto will almost certainly be the choice if no Lagares.Beat Writer / Columnist
Steven Matz will miss his next start due to elbow tenderness. He will rest for a few days before further evaluation. https://t.co/9Sqm3Vn0r3Official Team Account
Matz said doctor told him this “stuff can happen coming back from surgery.” Had that bone spur removed in Oct. #metsBeat Writer / Columnist
