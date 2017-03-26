- IN
Mets Morning Laziness: all sorts of things that COULD happen on Harvey Day
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 57m
Steven Matz has been scratched from his start with elbow tenderness.
Sandy letting us know who might take Matz's spot but Matz is totally fine so that's a weird thing for Sandy to be thinking about this morn
Sandy Alderson said publicly and on the record that Seth Lugo and Zack Wheeler are the depth choices if there's an issue with Steven Matz.
If Steven Matz is concerned about this "little setback," he isn't showing it. Said he expects to jump back in soon. #Mets #LGM
Matz asked if timing of elbow tenderness worrisome. "I'm not sure yet. I think I'll be fine. I think I'll be good to go," he said. #mets
Juan Lagares will get his oblique checked in the next day or two. Was told Conforto will almost certainly be the choice if no Lagares.
