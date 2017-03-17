- IN
Mets' Matz scratched from start with elbow discomfort
by: Brandon Wile — The Score 52m
... was scratched from his start Monday due to tenderness in his pitching elbow. Mets general manager Sandy Alderson told reporters that he doesn't believe the is ...
Steven Matz has been scratched from his start with elbow tenderness. https://t.co/XjzGpkgPrrBlogger / Podcaster
Sandy letting us know who might take Matz’s spot but Matz is totally fine so that’s a weird thing for Sandy to be thinking about this mornBlogger / Podcaster
Sandy Alderson said publicly and on the record that Seth Lugo and Zack Wheeler are the depth choices if there’s an issue with Steven Matz.Beat Writer / Columnist
If Steven Matz is concerned about this "little setback," he isn't showing it. Said he expects to jump back in soon. #Mets #LGM @goldieoniceBlogger / Podcaster
Matz asked if timing of elbow tenderness worrisome. “I’m not sure yet. I think I’ll be fine. I think I’ll be good to go,” he said. #metsBeat Writer / Columnist
Juan Lagares will get his oblique checked in the next day or two. Was told Conforto will almost certainly be the choice if no Lagares.Beat Writer / Columnist
