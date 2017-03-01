- IN
Mets' Steven Matz will miss start with sore elbow. Who takes his spot?
by: Abbey Mastracco | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com — NJ.com 20m
... Zack Wheeler's timetable. The right-hander is scheduled to start one of the Mets' split-squad games Monday, in Jupiter against the Marlins. Wheeler struggle ...
Steven Matz has been scratched from his start with elbow tenderness. https://t.co/XjzGpkgPrrBlogger / Podcaster
Sandy letting us know who might take Matz’s spot but Matz is totally fine so that’s a weird thing for Sandy to be thinking about this mornBlogger / Podcaster
Sandy Alderson said publicly and on the record that Seth Lugo and Zack Wheeler are the depth choices if there’s an issue with Steven Matz.Beat Writer / Columnist
If Steven Matz is concerned about this "little setback," he isn't showing it. Said he expects to jump back in soon. #Mets #LGM @goldieoniceBlogger / Podcaster
Matz asked if timing of elbow tenderness worrisome. “I’m not sure yet. I think I’ll be fine. I think I’ll be good to go,” he said. #metsBeat Writer / Columnist
Juan Lagares will get his oblique checked in the next day or two. Was told Conforto will almost certainly be the choice if no Lagares.Beat Writer / Columnist
