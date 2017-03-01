- IN
Why Mets' Steven Matz is 'not concerned' about his elbow soreness
by: Abbey Mastracco | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com — NJ.com 1h
... y, just when you change stuff up in the elbow." Matz is unconcerned, but the Mets have taken notice of his injury history. "It's worrisome that he continues ...
Tweets
.@ynscspds is batting .400 (16-40) with one double, five home runs, 10 RBI and 11 runs scored in 16 Grapefruit Leag… https://t.co/SVMpxEuVjqOfficial Team Account
Report: Steven Matz to skip next spring training start with elbow issues. https://t.co/nScXX00qcBBlogger / Podcaster
New #Braves stadium, Sun Trust Park, features statues of Niekro, Aaron and Spahn.Beat Writer / Columnist
Predicting Mets' 2017 season record https://t.co/aCYH8wUryI #MetsTV / Radio Network
RT @MarcCarig: Alderson said Mets don't think Matz's elbow issue is serious. Assured it's not a ligament problem. But it has been on the radar.Beat Writer / Columnist
Like clockwork, Steven Matz set off alarm bells #mets https://t.co/mfCycmdtSXBlogger / Podcaster
