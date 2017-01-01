New York Mets Fernando Salas gives Mets depth out of bullpen

Amazin' Avenue
Usa_today_9522056.0

Fernando Salas gives Mets depth out of bullpen

by: Max Gelman SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 21m

... t four runs and no walks in 17.1 last season, Salas was by the Mets in February to a one-year, $3 million deal. The Mets are Salas’ third team, ...

Tweets