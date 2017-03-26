New York Mets Steven Matz to skip next spring training start ...

Hardball Talk
656584770-e1490544149851

Steven Matz to skip next spring training start with elbow issues

by: Ashley Varela NBC Sports: Hardball Talk 14m

... to a 3.40 ERA, 2.1 BB/9 and 8.8 SO/9 during his sophomore campaign with the Mets, but his success was hampered by a bevy of shoulder and elbow issues that cu ...

Tweets