- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Lagares feels 'way better' day after injury
by: Anthony DiComo — MLB: Mets 16m
... n't know his fate for certain until he undergoes an MRI early this week, the Mets outfielder woke up Sunday with his left oblique feeling "way better than yes ...
Tweets
-
Lagares feels 'way better' day after injury https://t.co/g2MseEBK9N #NYMetsBlogger / Podcaster
-
Atlanta adds a run and extends their lead to 2-0. Due Up: Lucas Duda Kevin Plawecki @MattHarvey33Official Team Account
-
Pau Gasol was expecting a call from Phil Jackson last offseason. His phone never rang #knicks https://t.co/8TZNhzfcd4Blogger / Podcaster
-
Cespedes played it conservatively today. Just a ferrari. The luggage in front seat is fancy tho.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
We talked about the Koshien a bit on the pod, and here are the pitch counts I referred to. Was not exaggerating.Day 8. There was a kid who threw 196 pitches in 15 innings on 3 days of rest after throwing another 149.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Back-to-back strikeouts for Harvey to close the inning! @cgrand3 leads us off in the home half. 1-0 Atlanta | Mid… https://t.co/LR2YFByw7GOfficial Team Account
- More Mets Tweets