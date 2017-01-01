New York Mets Mets' Matz has tender elbow, status for opening...

Yahoo Sports
201703261651606838620

Mets' Matz has tender elbow, status for opening day in doubt (The Associated Press)

by: The Associated Press Yahoo Sports 49m

... own in September and had surgery to remove bone spurs in his left elbow. The Mets open the season April 3 at home against Atlanta. Matz gave up five runs and ...

Tweets