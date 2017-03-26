New York Mets Mets bracing for Matz to be sidelined

North Jersey
636261494254292942-ax129-0f73-9

Mets bracing for Matz to be sidelined

by: Staff Writer, @MattEhalt North Jersey 2h

... tart Monday due to tenderness and irritation in his left elbow, according to Mets General Manager Sandy Alderson. Matz expects to be ready for his first start ...

Tweets