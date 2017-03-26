- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Dave Roberts: It “doesn’t make sense” for Scott Kazmir to start year in Dodgers’ rotation
by: Bill Baer — NBC Sports: Hardball Talk 1m
... bone spur and was a Tommy John patient several years ago. It sounds like the Mets are leaning towards having him start the season on the disabled list. Wheele ...
Tweets
-
Not great Bob dot gifIn light of this weekend's injury news, my educated best guess at the Mets' Opening Day roster: https://t.co/ZSPJYaRHSEBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @MetsProspectHub: Well, in that case, I can tell you we definitely don't want Mike Trout. https://t.co/ia5KNgFbFFBlogger / Podcaster
-
New Post: MMN Top 100: 91-95 Big Potential, Big Issues To Overcome https://t.co/bNaKa291e7 #MetsBlogger / Podcaster
-
OK, I laughed out loud at the Gary Sanchez/expectations part. Well doneHere at YES, we are strong at our core. https://t.co/Rv0PW3zKX6Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Interesting with the 3 leftiesIn light of this weekend's injury news, my educated best guess at the Mets' Opening Day roster: https://t.co/ZSPJYaRHSEMinors
-
Today was a rough day for a pair of former #Mets trying to make the #Yankees https://t.co/9eypPqARSBBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets