New York Mets NL Notes: Diamondbacks, Braves, Mets, Stubbs

MLB Trade Rumors
Usatsi_9360315-1024x682

NL Notes: Diamondbacks, Braves, Mets, Stubbs

by: Charlie Wilmoth MLB Trade Rumors 51m

... h the Twins yesterday. Assuming he’s healthy, Lagares seems set to back up a Mets outfield of Yoenis Cespedes, Curtis Granderson and Jay Bruce. ...

Tweets